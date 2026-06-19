Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Taj Bradley, Connelly Early set to shine?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Connelly Early tops the streamers, as his ranking reflects his seasonlong performance as opposed to struggling in his past two outings. He also benefits from a big park upgrade with the Boston Red Sox visiting the Seattle Mariners. Lastly, the Mariners sport the second-lowest wOBA facing left-handed pitching.

Ian Seymour has filled many roles for the Tampa Bay Rays, from late-inning reliever (2 saves, 9 holds), opener, bulk reliever and now traditional starter. He's not fully stretched out, but he compiled 72 pitches in his last outing, so he should be able to handle at least five frames when the Rays host the Washington Nationals. The southpaw is in a rut with 11 walks over his last 12⅓ innings, and he faces a lineup that is tough on lefties, but Tropicana Field provides a big boost so expect Seymour to deliver a solid effort.

Troy Melton was scheduled to take the hill last Monday, but he was scratched with back tightness, and the Detroit Tigers decided to skip his turn. He delivered three solid starts after being inserted into the rotation in late May, then surrendered four home runs to the Minnesota Twins in his last outing. He'll try to rebound at home against a surprisingly productive Chicago White Sox lineup, though they sport a generous 26.1% strikeout rate on the road versus right-handers.

Despite allowing four earned runs in his last start, Taj Bradley pitched better than in his prior few efforts, with seven punchouts and just one walk over 6⅔ innings. The Minnesota Twins visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving Bradley a chance to build on last week's outing as the Diamondbacks sport the third-lowest wOBA facing right-handed pitching.

Hitters to stream on Saturday