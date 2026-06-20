Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Cardinals' May looks to keep momentum

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Two things that were never heard on the streets of Boston until recently are, "We're out of beer!" and "Our pitching is fine, but the offense can't score any runs!" The former came courtesy of the 'Tartan Army', the visiting Scottish soccer fans, while the latter is due to one of the most underperforming lineups in the game. While wins are not the best measure of a pitcher's talent, it's fair to say that with a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 10 starts, Payton Tolle deserves better than a 3-4 record. He'll seek to snap a two-game losing streak when the Boston Red Sox wrap up a series against the Seattle Mariners and a lineup with the league's worst wOBA facing left-handed pitching.

Sunday marks Dustin May 's first start since tossing a complete game, one-hit shutout last Tuesday. The St. Louis Cardinals' right-hander fanned nine while issuing just one free pass. Especially after that performance, it's baffling that he is available in almost 60% of ESPN leagues. He lines up for another solid effort with a road tilt against the Kansas City Royals, especially if Bobby Witt Jr. is unable to return to the lineup after spraining his MCL on Thursday.

Mick Abel is set to come off the 15-day IL and start for the Minnesota Twins when they conclude an interleague series in the desert against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's been out since mid-April with elbow inflammation. Normally, the safe approach is waiting to start a pitcher coming off an extended absence, but before he got hurt, Abel was exhibiting strikeout upside, and he's been solid in rehab. Most importantly, he'll square off with an offense sporting the third-lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Two of Bryce Elder's past four outings have been quality starts, but they've been bookended by a pair of subpar efforts, with a combined 13.50 ERA and 3.00 WHIP and only three strikeouts in those 7 1/3 innings. Even when Elder is effective, he doesn't miss many bats, so he's susceptible to struggles. He's not the type of pitcher to trust on the last day of the fantasy scoring period, especially since the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup of first-place teams. Elder will face a lineup with the fourth-highest wOBA against right-handers, fueled by the fourth-lowest strikeout rate in that scenario. It's best to look elsewhere for pitching points to close out the week.

Hitters to stream on Sunday