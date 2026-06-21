Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Griffin leads streamers in NL East clash

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Foster Griffin has three quality starts over his last five outings, including his last two efforts. He compiled a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over that span, fanning 26 in 28 innings. Next up is a home date with the Washington Nationals hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. While they have been better lately, the Phillies sport the third-lowest wOBA and eighth-worst strikeout rate on the road facing left-handers.

By way of warning, the rest of today's streaming recommendations carry more risk than usual, especially for the first day of the fantasy scoring period. But in the interest of dealing with what the slate offers, Anthony Kay is in play for the Chicago White Sox when they host the Cleveland Guardians. After posting a 1.95 ERA over six May starts, Kay has slipped to an 8.31 mark spanning three games. He hasn't pitched as poorly as his ERA suggests with 13 strikeouts and four walks over those 13 innings, but a .341 BABIP and 60.6% left-on-base level in the stretch inflated his ratios. Kay isn't likely to rack up a bunch of strikeouts, but the Guardians are missing Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter, leading to averaging the third-fewest runs per game in June.

Andre Pallante is seeking his third straight quality start with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has 11 punchouts and just two walks over those 13 frames. Pallante relies on his defense and pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium for success, which bodes well for Monday since the Diamondbacks have the third-lowest hard-hit rate facing righties, fueling the third-worst wOBA.

Hitters to stream on Monday