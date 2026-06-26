Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Dustin May in spot to rebound

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

After getting a lift from Lady Luck for a couple of months, Bryce Elder is in a rut with 14 earned runs and 22 hits allowed over his last 10 frames, evening out his early good fortune. Elder's low 19.8% strikeout rate leaves him susceptible to more struggles. The Atlanta Braves are in Oracle Park for a matchup with the San Francisco Giants. Elder enjoys a park upgrade, and the Giants offense is only league average, but they rarely strike out. Especially in closely contested head-to-head matchups, it's best to avoid Elder and his lack of strikeout upside.

Hitters to stream on Saturday