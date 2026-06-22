Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Shane Baz a quality option for streaming

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
Shane McClanahan is in a rut, with walks being the primary issue while making three straight road starts. But he's home for this matchup when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Kansas City Royals. Pitching at home, McClanahan has fanned 30 while issuing only nine free passes in 30 2/3 innings. The Royals sport a below-average lineup and could be without Bobby Witt Jr., who has not played since spraining his MCL last Thursday night.
Robbie Ray is having a typically inconsistent season, but he has the stuff to rack up a bunch of strikeouts every time he takes the hill. He is coming off a solid effort in which he took the hill in the resumption of the suspended game between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. He'll try to carry momentum into a home start against an Athletics lineup that fans 25% of the time against left-handers and will be experiencing a significant park downgrade from hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park.
Five of Shane Baz's last seven outings have been quality starts. He has recorded a 2.62 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over that span. Next up for the Baltimore Orioles is a road date in Anaheim with the Los Angeles Angels. He'll square off with a lineup sporting a league-average wOBA, but the Angels are impatient and strike out at an above-average clip.
Five of Eduardo Rodriguez's last six outings have been quality starts, including three seven-inning efforts. He's still prone to the occasional lapse in control, as shown by issuing five walks to the Cincinnati Reds two starts ago, but overall, the left-hander has been effective after struggling in his first two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The strikeouts might not mount in this road tilt with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he'll face a lineup that puts the ball in play without much power, so Rodriguez should be able to post another lengthy outing.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
Zack Littell has surrendered 20 homers this season, tied for second most in MLB through Sunday. He might lead the league at the end of Tuesday's slate after the Washington Nationals face Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwarber is clearly unavailable, but Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, J.T. Realmuto and Gabriel Rincones Jr. all have the pop to take advantage of Littell's generosity with the long ball.