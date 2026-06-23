Fantasy baseball: First-half reliever MVPs, busts and waiver wire steals

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A trio of relief pitchers entered Monday's games with 223 ESPN fantasy points, tops for the position. Two of them -- San Diego Padres RHP Mason Miller and Cleveland Guardians RHP Cade Smith -- were among the first several closers selected in ESPN average live drafts, thus expected to provide significant fantasy numbers. They have done so and perhaps even exceeded expectations. Only nine starting pitchers boast more points.

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Louis Varland, however, was mostly ignored by fantasy managers, and for good reason. Varland, 28, was a struggling starting pitcher with the Minnesota Twins as recently as 2023. His role adjusted to relief, where he added velocity and command, and the Blue Jays acquired him last summer. He posted a 2.97 ERA and 23 holds, but he was not among the top 65 relief pitchers in fantasy points. This season, with a 0.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 35.4% strikeout rate and 15 saves, no reliever has more points.

It is then of little surprise that Varland earns our early nod for MVP relief pitcher of the first half of the season, and he might be the overall free agent pickup of the season, as well. Miller and Smith were supposed to be awesome, and they have been. Varland, entering this season with a career 4.66 ERA and nary a save, was not. ESPN fantasy managers have made Varland the No. 9 closer in roster percentage, but only at 77.3%. Keep adding this fellow!

Varland should be among the AL All-Stars, and there is little in his peripheral numbers to scare us. He is holding left- and right-handed hitters to a sub-.200 batting average, and he has permitted only one home run. The Blue Jays have not been shy about utilizing him, either. Only seven relievers have thrown more innings, none of them closers. Varland ranks second to Miller in fWAR (1.9), third in strikeouts, ninth in four-seam fastball velocity (98.6 MPH) and sixth in FIP (1.49). He is the most surprising success story among relief pitchers this season.

Other first-half top relief pitchers

First-half relief pitcher Least Valuable Players