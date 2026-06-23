Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: High strikeout potential for Jump

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Ryan Weathers went through a rough stretch where he allowed at least five earned runs in four of five starts, but he rebounded in his last outing, allowing just one earned run over 6 1/3 innings while punching out eight with just one free pass. The lefty will take the hill in Comerica Park when the New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers. He'll face a lineup with a below-average wOBA and above-average strikeout rate against southpaws.

The Tampa Bay Rays are still limiting Griffin Jax 's workload as a traditional starting pitcher, but he's completed five innings in each of his last three efforts, averaging an efficient 65 pitches per start. Even if the club takes longer to loosen the reins, the bullpen is solid and can maintain a lead for four frames. It's already a favorable matchup when the Kansas City Royals visit Tropicana Field, and Bobby Witt Jr. remains day-to-day with a sprained MCL. He hasn't played since June 18.

In 38 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas before getting called up by the Athletics, Gage Jump fanned 58 with 20 walks. In the inaugural 31 1/3 innings of his major league career, the hard-throwing lefty recorded 26 punchouts with only nine free passes, exhibiting much better control. Next up is a road date with the San Francisco Giants. Not only will Gage benefit from a huge park upgrade, but the Giants are one of the least patient teams in MLB.

While it's unclear if the Chicago Cubs will give Javier Assad the ball for the opener or nightcap of Wednesday's split doubleheader with the Mets, he'll start one of the games in an extreme pitcher's park. He also gets to face a lineup with the eighth-lowest home wOBA with a right-hander toeing the rubber.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday