Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Should you start Boyd in his first game back?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Thursday
Pitchers to stream on Thursday
Matthew Boyd sits atop Thursday's extended selections of streamers. It's always risky to trust a pitcher making his first start after an extended absence. Furthermore, the veteran lefty will be limited to 70-75 pitches, but that should suffice to complete five innings. He tossed 13 frames over three starts while rehabbing from meniscus surgery and shoulder soreness. Boyd looked sharp, punching out 14 while walking just two in that span. The New York Mets sport the fifth-lowest wOBA facing left-handers.
Connelly Early emerged from a rough pair of outings with a quality start in his last effort, allowing just one earned run and two hits in six innings to the Seattle Mariners. He fanned seven and walked just two but hit three batters. The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in the opener of a four-game series. The Yankees remain productive versus left-handed pitching without Aaron Judge, but there is strikeout potential for the rookie southpaw.
After six starts, Landen Roupp's 2.55 ERA was a candidate for regression. Over his next nine starts, he recorded a 5.40 mark, landing him at his current 4.15 level. Now he's due for regression in the other direction, as a 65.7% left-on-base rate has artificially inflated his ERA as evidenced by a 3.39 xFIP and 3.71 SIERA. Regression is independent of opponent, and it doesn't punch a time clock, but Roupp has a favorable matchup with the San Francisco Giants hosting the Athletics. The visitors are more productive at home and will need to overcome a stark park downgrade.
Tatsuya Imai rebounded from the worst outing of his MLB career with his first double-digit strikeout performance with the Houston Astros. Up next is a road date with the Detroit Tigers, whose lineup sports an above-average strikeout rate facing right-handers, helping fuel the eighth-lowest wOBA in that scenario.
Ian Seymour's transition back to the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation is still a work in progress, though he completed five frames in his last outing, tossing 81 pitches. He should be able to tack on another handful when he faces the Kansas City Royals in pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field. The Royals' offense is below-average versus left-handers and may be without Bobby Witt Jr., plus Seymour holds the platoon edge over Jac Caglianone, one of the visitors' most productive hitters.
Hitters to stream on Thursday
Over his last five outings, Zac Gallen's ERA is 8.88 with a 2.05 WHIP. He's slated to start Thursday's road affair against the St. Louis Cardinals. The top four hitters in the Cardinals' lineup are likely rostered, but the rest are available in over 90% of ESPN leagues and line up to help fortify a fantasy offense on a slate with just nine games. Lars Nootbaar, Masyn Winn, Jimmy Crooks, Blaze Jordan and Nathan Church are all in play.