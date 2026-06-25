Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: J.T. Ginn set up for more road success

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Hitters to stream on Friday