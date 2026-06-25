Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: J.T. Ginn set up for more road success

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday
Pitchers to stream on Friday
Roki Sasaki allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts. In the five previous outings, he also allowed 10 runs. Sure, he's in a rut, but he's past the point of concern; everyone stumbles during the long season. On Friday, Sasaki is set to face the San Diego Padres for the first time in his career when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Petco Park. The 24-year-old right-hander is in a great spot to get back on track, facing a lineup with the league's lowest wOBA versus righties.
Like most of the Athletics arms, J.T. Ginn is more effective away from Sutter Health Park. On Friday, the 27-year-old righty takes his 1.99 ERA and 0.79 WHIP road numbers to Anaheim for a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels strike out 25% of the time facing righties, and they are without Mike Trout for at least a few more games.
Andrew Abbott's 10.7% walk rate is unusually high this season. It was accentuated with a bloated .351 BABIP over his first six starts but was mitigated by a lucky .227 BABIP over his last 10 outings. Spotty control may not be as much of an issue when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose lineup is impatient and strikeout prone facing left-handers. In addition, as a southpaw, Abbott neutralizes Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn, two of the Pirates' most productive hitters.
Heading into his last game, Dustin May was on a roll, posting a 1.30 ERA and 0.58 WHIP over the prior four efforts, with 33 punchouts in 27 2/3 innings. However, his inconsistency showed next time out when he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits, including a pair of long balls to the Kansas City Royals. The right-hander is in a great spot to rebound when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins at pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium. The visitors are no longer a pushover, but they're still just league-average versus righties.
Hitters to stream on Friday
Patrick Corbin failed to complete four innings in each of his last three outings, yielding 10 earned runs on 17 hits over just 10 1/3 frames. Because of multiple injuries to their rotation, the Toronto Blue Jays are forced to keep giving Corbin the ball every five or six days, this time for a road matchup with the Texas Rangers. Wyatt Langford and Josh Jung may still be available in 10-team and 12-team formats, while Justin Foscue and Jake Burger are available in over 90% of ESPN leagues.