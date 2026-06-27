Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Finish your matchup with these streamers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Hopefully, you are not trying to make up ground by streaming pitchers on the last day of this scoring period, as the top choices available wouldn't be included on most slates. Heading Sunday's rankings is Chicago White Sox righty Anthony Kay for his home date with the Kansas City Royals. He's coming off six scoreless frames featuring a season-high eight strikeouts. The Royals don't run much, but they lack power, and if Kay can keep the ball in the yard, he's usually effective.

Jack Flaherty checks in as a high-risk, high-reward option. He'll be making his first start since coming off the 15-day IL with a left peroneal strain. The veteran righty was finding his form before the injury and dominated in his rehab start with Double-A Erie, punching out seven with one walk over 5 2/3 innings. The Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros, and the visitors sport a lineup with the 10th-lowest wOBA facing right-handed pitching.

Mitch Keller is the "break glass in case of emergency" candidate on the Sunday docket. On paper, it's a good matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Cincinnati Reds, but Keller has been in a rut, fueled by spotty command and control. The Reds can be productive versus right-handers, though they strike out 25% of the time with a righty on the hill.

Hitters to stream on Sunday