Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Grab Seymour if shopping for streamers

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Be it as a traditional starter or bulk reliever, Ian Seymour has excelled since being stretched out by the Tampa Bay Rays. Over his last four outings, Seymour has recorded a 2.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 19 punchouts in 19 frames. Seymour won't have the pitcher-friendly confines of Tropicana Field, but he'll face a Kansas City Royals lineup lacking power and patience facing left-handed pitching when he takes hill Thursday in the finale of a three-game series in Kauffman Stadium.

Walbert Urena walked just two over 4 1/3 innings in his last start, but he allowed seven earned runs on six hits, with several batted balls having an exit velocity over 100 mph and a few more eclipsing 95 mph. How a young hurler rebounds from a subpar effort is often telling, and Urena is in a favorable spot, with the Los Angeles Angels visiting the Seattle Mariners. The 22-year-old righty will work in one of the best pitcher's parks in the league, facing a lineup with the second-lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate at home facing right-handers over the last month.

Dustin May last took the hill June 21 and surrendered six runs on six hits to the Kansas City Royals in just two innings. After the outing, it was revealed that May was experiencing lingering back tightness stemming from the complete-game shutout in his prior effort. The St. Louis Cardinals hope the extended rest will allow May to return to the form he had that generated a 2.54 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over the 74 1/3 innings prior to the Royals disaster. On Thursday, May will face the Atlanta Braves, who surprisingly sport the league's lowest wOBA versus right-handers, by far, over the last month.

Roki Sasaki has struggled over his last three starts, recording a bloated 8.36 ERA and 1.64 WHIP spanning 14 frames, fueled by a loss of control and command. It is a leap of faith that he can revert to previous form, where he registered a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 38 strikeouts and just eight walks over the 35 1/3 innings heading into the three-game tailspin. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a home date with the San Diego Padres, whose offense sports the eighth-worst wOBA facing right-handers.

Hitters to stream on Thursday