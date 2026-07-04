Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Peter Lambert tops streaming options

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ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Sunday
Pitchers to stream on Sunday
After three strong starts to open June, Peter Lambert struggled in his final two outings last month. He has also surrendered at least one home run in five straight games. As such, it may seem odd to recommend Lambert when the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, owners of the best record in the American League. The key is that the Rays' offense is below average on the road, and this tilt is in Daikin Park. In fact, the Rays are tied for the lowest home-run rate on the road facing right-handed pitching.
Griffin Jax will oppose Lambert and the Astros in the finale of the weekend series. Jax's conversion to the rotation is going swimmingly, though his pitch count and innings are still being managed, as he has logged exactly five innings in each of his last five outings. He has been effective with a 1.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, fanning 26 over that 25-inning span. The Astros' offense is struggling without SS Jeremy Pena and have been striking out at an elevated rate over the past month.
If the Detroit Tigers have any chance of getting back into the playoff picture (and not trading Tarik Skubal), Casey Mize needs to step up. And if his last effort is any indication, they have a shot after the right-hander dominated the New York Yankees with seven scoreless stanzas while allowing just one hit and fanning 10 without issuing any free passes. Next up is a favorable matchup in Arlington facing a Texas Rangers club dealing with injuries to several key players. Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Danny Jansen are on the injured list, while Brandon Nimmo just returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.
Ryan Weathers is one of several pitchers seemingly enjoying a breakout campaign, but he has hit an extended rut, posting a 5.55 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in June. The New York Yankees lefty fanned fewer and walked more batters last month, but he was also snake-bitten with a .315 BABIP and 57.1% left-on-base mark. His June fastball velocity was a tick higher than March/April and May, so it is just a matter of Weathers getting back in a groove. He opens July with a home date against the Minnesota Twins, whose lineup struggles on the road when facing southpaw pitching.
Pitcher to avoid on Sunday
Eury Perez has pitched well lately with a 1.33 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over his last four efforts, covering 20 1/3 innings. He has 23 strikeouts and just four walks over that stretch, but all four free passes came in his last outing, serving as a reminder that he's still prone to lapses in control. The long ball is also an issue, with 13 homers given up in 72 2/3 innings. The Miami Marlins wrap up a series in Sacramento against the Athletics, where the temperature will be hot with the wind blowing out to left in Sutter Health Park. It's best to avoid Perez when he squares off with an offense averaging the third-most runs in the league at home.
Hitters to stream on Sunday
Don't overthink this one. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees with a gentle wind blowing toward left field when the Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants in Coors Field. A pair of vulnerable right-handers will take the hill, with Tyler Mahle starting for the Giants and the Rockies countering with Tanner Gordon. Rafael Devers is still available in 35% of ESPN leagues; get him if available. Bryce Eldridge, Heliot Ramos and Willy Adames are also in play for the visitors. Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Willi Castro, Troy Johnston and Cole Carrigg are the chief options for the home team.