Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Peter Lambert tops streaming options

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Sunday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

After three strong starts to open June, Peter Lambert struggled in his final two outings last month. He has also surrendered at least one home run in five straight games. As such, it may seem odd to recommend Lambert when the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, owners of the best record in the American League. The key is that the Rays' offense is below average on the road, and this tilt is in Daikin Park. In fact, the Rays are tied for the lowest home-run rate on the road facing right-handed pitching.

Griffin Jax will oppose Lambert and the Astros in the finale of the weekend series. Jax's conversion to the rotation is going swimmingly, though his pitch count and innings are still being managed, as he has logged exactly five innings in each of his last five outings. He has been effective with a 1.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, fanning 26 over that 25-inning span. The Astros' offense is struggling without SS Jeremy Pena and have been striking out at an elevated rate over the past month.

If the Detroit Tigers have any chance of getting back into the playoff picture (and not trading Tarik Skubal), Casey Mize needs to step up. And if his last effort is any indication, they have a shot after the right-hander dominated the New York Yankees with seven scoreless stanzas while allowing just one hit and fanning 10 without issuing any free passes. Next up is a favorable matchup in Arlington facing a Texas Rangers club dealing with injuries to several key players. Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Danny Jansen are on the injured list, while Brandon Nimmo just returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.