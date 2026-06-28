Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Will Ryan Weathers stay in his groove?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Ryan Weathers was in a rut when June began, but he's rebounded with a pair of quality starts in his last two outings, fanning 14 with just three walks over 12 1/3 innings. He's in a good spot to stay in a groove when the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers, who will bring a league-average offense into the Bronx.

Shane Baz had a long string of solid outings snapped his last time out as he yielded five earned runs to the Los Angeles Angels in five frames. However, he fanned five with just one walk in that appearance. He'll look to right the ship at home when the Baltimore Orioles entertain the Chicago White Sox. It won't be a cakewalk, but the White Sox are much less effective on the road mostly due to a high strikeout rate.

If you're conditioned to gloss over Peter Lambert because he pitched for the Colorado Rockies before joining the Houston Astros, it's time to start paying attention. Granted, he struggled in his last effort, but before that, he was 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over the prior four starts. He'll seek to start a new streak with a home matchup against the Minnesota Twins. The visitors can be productive against right-handers, but they're inconsistent and offer opposing pitchers some strikeout upside.

Hitters to stream on Monday