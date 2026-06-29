Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Roupp, Early among top arms to add

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Connelly Early responded from a three-game rut with a pair of quality starts in his last two efforts, featuring 16 strikeouts with only three walks in 12 innings, generating a 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over that stretch. Next up is a home matchup with the Washington Nationals. On paper, it will be a challenge since the Nationals are crushing left-handers, but they do most of their damage at home, and some of the success is from a bloated .332 BABIP facing southpaws, which is due for a downturn. The righty is in a good spot to maintain his momentum with a road start in the desert with the San Francisco Giants visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chase Field is a park downgrade, but it still favors pitching, and the Diamondbacks sport the lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.

After five starts, Landen Roupp sported a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. Over his next eight outings, his ERA ballooned to 5.77 with a 1.64 WHIP. The primary difference was a .205 BABIP in the first stretch, compared to a .387 over the latter sample. He recorded a 3.33 xFIP over the initial span, then a nearly identical 3.40 level afterward. Roupp didn't allow the unlucky streak to get him down as he registered quality starts over his last two efforts, punching out 13 with just two free passes over 12 frames.

Matthew Boyd wasn't especially sharp in his return from the 15-day IL, walking four with only four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, but he kept the New York Mets off the board before exiting. Hopefully, the veteran southpaw just needed to knock off some rust as next up is a juicy road date when the Chicago Cubs visit the San Diego Padres. Despite a bevy of established right-handed batters, the Padres sport the second-lowest wOBA with a lefty on the hill.

Pitchers to fade on Tuesday

Maybe this is low-hanging fruit, but Eury Perez is a risk, even with the Miami Marlins facing a Colorado Rockies lineup lacking the thump of past seasons. Instead, they put the ball in play, which takes advantage of Coors Field's vast outfield acreage. The other factor is that Perez is one game removed from being on the 15-day IL for almost a month with a hip issue, and he's not fully stretched out.

Justin Wrobleski exhibits stellar command and control, but his strikeout rate is pedestrian. This profile often leaves a pitcher vulnerable, regardless of a pristine walk rate and a low home run rate. He continues to ride the coattails of Lady Luck, largely avoiding the disaster outing. Sometimes, this is deemed a skill, but it's usually a matter of time before a modest strikeout rate catches up. Listing Wrobleski as a pitcher to avoid isn't due to a concern that the regression monster will finally rear its ugly head, but rather a reflection that Sutter Health Park is almost as hitter friendly as Coors Field. While the Los Angeles Dodgers batters are likely to flourish on the road against the Athletics, their pitchers could suffer a bit.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday