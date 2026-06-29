Fantasy baseball free agent pickups: Take advantage of the Rockies' home stretch

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For the first time this season, the Colorado Rockies are slated to play seven home games this week. Sure, the Rockies aren't the juggernaut they once were at home, but they still boast the seventh-best home wOBA in all of baseball. Keep in mind that Coors Field's main allure isn't home runs but rather runs scored. While it's clearly favorable for homers, the conditions there also enhance hits that stay in the park -- especially doubles and triples.

There are only two Rockies batters currently rostered in over 33% of ESPN leagues: Hunter Goodman (84.9%) and TJ Rumfield (58.4%). All of the rest make for terrific waiver wire pickups to consider while the team takes advantage of some home cooking.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Rockies (32.9% rostered): Moniak recently returned from the 10-day IL after missing a month due to ankle tendinitis. He's been slow to return to form, but with six of this week's games set to be against right-handers, he's in a great spot to get on a roll. He's batting .316/.354/.697 at home versus right-handers.

Jake McCarthy, OF, Rockies (22.9% rostered): McCarthy won't produce many long balls but Coors Field embellishes his gap-to-gap approach of putting the ball in play, as evidenced by his .313/.363/.590 line over 92 plate appearances at Coors Field. Statistically speaking, it's an anomaly, but McCarthy is exhibiting reverse splits this season. While his success against southpaws isn't likely to sustain all season, it is currently keeping McCarthy in the lineup more often with a left-hander on the hill.

Willi Castro, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF, Rockies (22.2% rostered): Castro offers minimal power, but his on-base ability is among the highest on the team, as shown by his .329/.396/.471 over 96 plate appearances at Coors Field. The lineup flexibility he provides (eligible everywhere but catcher) helps maintain the optimal fantasy lineup at each position.

Cole Carrigg, OF, Rockies (8.2% rostered): Big-time sample size alert, but in his first 19 plate appearances at home, the rookie has posted a .357/.526/.857 line. He won't keep up this pace, but his early success has kept him in the lineup. Yes, the Rockies have been known to frustrate fantasy managers with their handling of top prospects, but furthering Carrigg's cause is the fact he's a switch-hitter who plays center field.

Two-start pickup

Robert Gasser, P, Milwaukee Brewers (6.1% rostered): When Brandon Woodruff returned to the Brewers rotation on June 22, Gasser was relegated to the bullpen. However, the club plays 18 games over the next 17 days leading into the All-Star break, so manager Pat Murphy decided to deploy a six-man rotation and Gasser was reinstalled as a starter. He has two starts this week: at home against the Cincinnati Reds, then in the desert facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Prior to sitting idle in the bullpen for a week, Gasser had posted a 3.74 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over his prior four starts, fanning 24 with just six free passes over 21 2/3 innings.

Deeper-league pickups

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Deep (12-team mixed): Cooper Ingle, C, Cleveland Guardians (1.4% rostered): The Guardians favor strong defense from their backstops and Ingle isn't at the level of their current catching duo of Patrick Bailey and Austin Hedges. However, Ingle's bat is MLB ready, so he took some reps in left field before being called up last week. With Chase DeLauter getting activated from the IL, Ingle could be relegated to DH, but he should still play against all right-handers.

Ingle's main asset is an advanced approach, which should play well in points leagues since he carries an elevated walk rate. He has limited power, but sometimes it takes longer for that tool to develop (since catchers must focus on their defensive development). Perhaps Inlge can accelerate some power gains despite being just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, as he gets into the lineup in a non-catching capacity.

Deeper (15-team mixed): Anthony Seigler, 2B/3B, Boston Red Sox (0.6% rostered): With infielders Marcelo Mayer, Trevor Story, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Sogard all on the IL, the Red Sox turned to Seigler. So far, he's delivered. The 27-year-old infielder carries a modest six-game hitting streak into fantasy's Week 14, batting .450/.522/.700 over that span. He won't keep that up, but the production has earned Siegler everyday playing time ... at least until his infield mates get healthy.

Deepest (AL- and NL-only leagues): Max Kepler, OF, Diamondbacks (0.1% rostered): If Kepler were coming off a better season, he may have made the cut for a better recommendation. As it is, he merits a shot in NL-only formats. Not only did he record a career-low 90 wRC+ last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he's also coming off an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's Prohibited Substance Policy (which adds another layer of risk). It been a minute since Kepler's best days with the Minnesota Twins, but he's still just 33 years old. It seems like the Diamondbacks will give him a chance to be in their lineup against all right-handers.