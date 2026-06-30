Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Start July with Imai

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ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Payton Tolle closed June with a pair of quality starts, limiting the New York Yankees to just one hit over seven scoreless frames last time out. He kicks off July with a home matchup against the Washington Nationals. By the numbers, it's a tough matchup as Tolle will take on the lineup with the top wOBA facing left-handed pitching, but it's fueled by an unsustainable .336 BABIP against southpaws. The more telling numbers are an above-average strikeout rate and below-average walk rate with a lefty on the hill.

Over his last two efforts, Tatsuya Imai has punched out 21 while issuing only one walk in 12 frames. While he's not completely devoid of risk, he's showing the form that made him a hot commodity coming overseas last offseason. Next up is a home date for the Houston Astros against the sneaky Minnesota Twins, whose lineup averages the second most runs per game in the American League and seventh highest in MLB. However, that's driven by an unusually high batting average with runners in scoring position, which is not a reliable stat.

Imai and the Astros will be opposed by Taj Bradley . It's been an uneven first half for the Twins' right-hander, though he's currently on the upswing, yielding only two runs in each of his last two games, spanning 12 total innings. The Astros sport an average lineup, but they'll be without Jeremy Pena, one of their key components (when healthy) over the first half.

Joey Cantillo appeared to be hitting a wall about a month ago, posting a 12.27 ERA and 2.45 WHIP over three straight starts. However, he righted the ship with a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over his three most recent outings, highlighted by an impressive 22 punchouts with just three walks spanning 19 innings. The Cleveland Guardians entertain the Texas Rangers in a Wednesday matinee where Cantillo will seek to stay on a roll, facing a below-average offense that is without Wyatt Langford and could be missing Brandon Nimmo.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday