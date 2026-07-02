Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Rogers, Arrighetti among top arms to stream

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Spencer Arrighetti is amid a rough stretch, punctuated by yielding three homers in each of his last two outings. Before that, he had allowed just three long balls all season, covering 63 innings. In the right-hander's favor is a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, whose lineup hits homers at a below-average clip. Additionally, while it's risky to rely on half-season splits, Arrighetti's control is much better at home, and the Rays have been less productive on the road.

Trevor Rogers posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over five June starts, spanning 30 2/3 innings. He'll seek to carry that momentum into July when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Cincinnati Reds. The southpaw will have to overcome a park downgrade, but he'll be facing a Reds lineup with the fifth-highest home strikeout rate against left-handers.

Jake Bennett has quietly posted two straight quality starts, fanning 12 with only three walks over those 12 1/3 innings. The rookie southpaw's spot in the rotation is safe with fellow lefty Connelly Early on the 15-day IL with an inflamed elbow. The Boston Red Sox open a road trip with a stop in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels, whose lineup is also susceptible to strikeouts when facing left-handers.

Hitters to stream on Friday