Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Pair of NL West arms among top streamers

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Griffin Jax 's conversion to the rotation is going swimmingly, though the Tampa Bay Rays are managing his pitch count and innings as he has logged exactly five frames in each of his last five outings. He has been effective, with a 1.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, fanning 26 over that 25-inning span. Jax was initially ticketed to pitch Sunday, but he was switched to Monday for the key AL East matchup in St. Petersburg against the New York Yankees. Jax should be up to the challenge, working in pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field.

Landen Roupp appeared to be emerging from an early June swoon with a pair of quality starts before ending the month with a disaster where he issued six walks and five hits, resulting in six earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Roupp returns home to the friendly confines of Oracle Park where the San Francisco Giants will take on the Toronto Blue Jays. After scoring the fourth most runs per game last season, the defending American League champions are plating the fourth fewest this season.

Eric Lauer has recorded a quality start in two of his past three outings, with the third being a pseudo quality start since he tossed six scoreless frames as a bulk reliever. The veteran lefty is set to take the hill at home against the Colorado Rockies, a team that historically struggles the first few games after a long homestand, and they just completed playing seven games in Coors Field.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Over his past five outings, Freddy Peralta sports a bloated 8.49 ERA and 1.71 WHIP, which includes two solid efforts in which he gave up just one run over 10 1/3 frames. The New York Mets open the week with the finale of a wraparound series at Truist Park against the Atlanta Braves. It's the first day of the extended scoring period in standard ESPN leagues, and it's just not worth taking the chance on Peralta when there will be so many more opportunities to find less risky options.

Hitters to stream on Monday