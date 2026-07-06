Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Taj Bradley to stay hot against Guardians?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays' transitioning of Ian Seymour to a traditional starter is complete, as he posted consecutive quality starts, allowing just one earned run over 12 2/3 innings, fanning 15 with just two walks. Skeptics may point out both games were against the Kansas City Royals and warn that Seymour now has to face the New York Yankees. Over the last month, the Royals posted a higher wOBA and averaged more runs per game than the Yankees, while striking out at a lower clip. Lastly, the matchup is at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field.
Joey Cantillo is on a roll, registering a 1.88 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his last four starts, spanning 24 innings. He fanned 26 in that stretch, albeit with eight walks, five coming in his last outing. The Cleveland Guardians visit the Minnesota Twins in an AL Central matchup. The Twins surprisingly lead the American League in runs per game, but they're much more productive facing right-handers, and Cantillo is a southpaw.
Cantillo will be opposed by Twins' righty Taj Bradley, one of many young pitchers to enjoy a solid two months to open the season, then hit a rut. However, after recording a 7.78 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over four starts spanning 19 2/3 innings, Bradley reestablished his command and control to post a 2.65 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last three outings, covering 17 frames. He fanned 22 over that spell, but eight walks were still excessive. Since losing Jose Ramirez in mid-June, the Guardians sport a below-average wOBA versus right-handers with a 26.2% strikeout rate, the fifth highest over that time frame.
Payton Tolle is coming off a rare misstep this season, giving up six runs to the Washington Nationals in just three stanzas. The rookie southpaw will try to rebound on the road against a pesky Chicago White Sox lineup. However, over the past month, the White Sox have struggled facing lefties, checking in with the sixth-lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate in that scenario.
Robert Gasser is expected to be called up by the Milwaukee Brewers to be the 27th man and start one of the games in their doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was optioned on June 30, but it wasn't to Triple-A Nashville, but rather to the Arizona Complex League, indicating it was procedural, without intending Gasser to pitch in a game before Tuesday's twin bill. Before being sent down, the lefty recorded a 3.95 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in five June starts, and that included surrendering six runs in four frames to the Athletics.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
A doubleheader at Busch Stadium avails fantasy managers a chance to get two for the price of one. The Cardinals are slated to face a lefty and a righty, while the Brewers are set to match up with a pair of right-handers, so there is a better chance a few Brewers play in both ends. Additionally, even if a Cardinals' hitter appears twice, one will be against Jacob Misiorowski, so the focus is on the Brewers' bats. Christian Yelich and Jake Bauers are available in over 35% of ESPN leagues, while Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick can be picked up in well over half of ESPN leagues.