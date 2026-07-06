Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Taj Bradley to stay hot against Guardians?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points ( FPTS ), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed).

The Tampa Bay Rays' transitioning of Ian Seymour to a traditional starter is complete, as he posted consecutive quality starts, allowing just one earned run over 12 2/3 innings, fanning 15 with just two walks. Skeptics may point out both games were against the Kansas City Royals and warn that Seymour now has to face the New York Yankees. Over the last month, the Royals posted a higher wOBA and averaged more runs per game than the Yankees, while striking out at a lower clip. Lastly, the matchup is at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field.

Joey Cantillo is on a roll, registering a 1.88 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his last four starts, spanning 24 innings. He fanned 26 in that stretch, albeit with eight walks, five coming in his last outing. The Cleveland Guardians visit the Minnesota Twins in an AL Central matchup. The Twins surprisingly lead the American League in runs per game, but they're much more productive facing right-handers, and Cantillo is a southpaw.

Cantillo will be opposed by Twins' righty Taj Bradley, one of many young pitchers to enjoy a solid two months to open the season, then hit a rut. However, after recording a 7.78 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over four starts spanning 19 2/3 innings, Bradley reestablished his command and control to post a 2.65 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last three outings, covering 17 frames. He fanned 22 over that spell, but eight walks were still excessive. Since losing Jose Ramirez in mid-June, the Guardians sport a below-average wOBA versus right-handers with a 26.2% strikeout rate, the fifth highest over that time frame.

Payton Tolle is coming off a rare misstep this season, giving up six runs to the Washington Nationals in just three stanzas. The rookie southpaw will try to rebound on the road against a pesky Chicago White Sox lineup. However, over the past month, the White Sox have struggled facing lefties, checking in with the sixth-lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate in that scenario.