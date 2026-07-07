Fantasy baseball closer stock watch: Trade Chapman before the Red Sox do

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While Boston Red Sox LHP Aroldis Chapman hasn't pitched his best baseball of late, this season has assuredly been a success, as he entered this week with a 2.36 ERA, 18 saves and his ninth All-Star game nod. Still, fantasy managers relying on Chapman to earn many saves may have to wonder whether his role will be the same in a month. For this reason, managers may wish to explore trading the future Hall of Famer -- yes, look at the stats -- away.

Chapman, 38, closed out Sunday night's win against the Los Angeles Angels, though he permitted a Zach Neto home run. His numbers remain quite formidable, though Chapman has permitted runs in four of his last seven appearances. He remains fourth among closers in ESPN roster percentage, at 89.4%.

However, Chapman is not among the top 10 closers for ESPN fantasy points, though that isn't all his fault. Several setup relievers have scored more points (Kevin Kelly, Dylan Lee). The last-place Red Sox have let Chapman throw only 26 2/3 innings. RHPs Jhoan Duran and Raisel Iglesias, despite IL list stints for both, have thrown more innings this season. Chapman threw only six innings in June! He brought a stellar 0.83 ERA into the June 22 affair at Denver's Coors Field, tossed eight pitches that day, and allowed four hits and three runs. Hey, it's Denver. Earned runs happen.

Baseball's trade deadline comes in four weeks (Monday, August 3), and the well-traveled Chapman (seven franchises) leads the list of save options who should be on the move. The last-place Red Sox are not winning the World Series this season. They could place RHP Garrett Whitlock, 30, into the closer role, but then again, the Red Sox should explore trades for him as well.

It certainly is plausible that Chapman lands on a team with an established closer (see: Padres, Phillies, Braves, Guardians, perhaps even the Dodgers). Chapman has pitched in a setup role for several teams over recent seasons.

Fantasy managers in ESPN standard leagues desire saves instead of holds, as the former are worth five points and the latter only two. Still, holds are worth something. Run prevention and strikeouts always matter, and Chapman still excels in these areas. Perhaps the Red Sox underutilize their closer for practical reasons (contract option, trade potential). Chapman's next team may not, though his performance seems relatively safe and reliable.

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Chapman was hardly the lone closer featured in the latest ESPN.com trade deadline candidates file, though he is the most rostered one. Houston Astros LHP Josh Hader could move on. Hader's season started two months late due to biceps tendinitis, and he has permitted one run (a Kevin McGonigle home run) during 15 one-inning assignments, with 24 strikeouts. Miami Marlins RHP Pete Fairbanks, St. Louis Cardinals RHP Riley O'Brien, San Francisco Giants RHP Caleb Killian (yes, he is closing) and Detroit Tigers RHP Kenley Jansen are other trade possibilities.

We will cover this trade deadline topic again before time runs out for contenders to add talent. There will be surprises, such as last season when the San Diego Padres pried excellent RHP Mason Miller from the Athletics and his saves suddenly ceased because the Padres rostered RHP Robert Suarez. Saves did not cease for Duran when the Philadelphia Phillies added him from the Minnesota Twins. Regardless, Chapman's situation may change, and some may not wish to wait to see if this is a positive for fantasy.

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Back from injury, Emilio Pagan should save some games in Cincinnati. AP

Emilio Pagan, RHP, Cincinnati Reds: Pagan, 35, has pitched twice since missing eight weeks due to a hamstring injury. He struggled to close out Sunday's win over the Baltimore Orioles, permitting a run and two walks on 32 pitches. Still, he saved his seventh win. The rest of the Cincinnati bullpen is either bad or hurt, and thus Pagan's role is relatively set. Pagan's 6.46 ERA isn't cool, but it was 2.88 with 32 saves last season. Pagan is rostered in a mere 47.6% of ESPN leagues. The Reds may try to move him via trade, too.

Tyler Wells, RHP, Orioles: Wells, 31, saved a pair of weekend wins over the Reds after ballyhooed closer RHP Ryan Helsley hit the IL yet again thanks to elbow woes. Who knows when Helsley returns? Wells, a bit surprisingly since he had earned only five saves during his five-year Orioles career, is performing well enough in totality (3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP) to keep the role for a while, if not the rest of the season depending on Helsley's health. Don't add RHP Rico Garcia. Add Wells.

Jacob Webb, RHP, Chicago Cubs: Webb, 32, saved Sunday's win over the Cardinals with a two-inning, 27-pitch effort. It was Webb's third save of the season, but as with Wells, someone must pitch the ninth inning with a lead with RHP Daniel Palencia (elbow) out and his future certainly in question. Webb is a bit homer-prone, but his numbers are reasonable. Those chasing relief wins should take a look, too, as Webb won two games in the final week of June. He isn't Aaron Ashby, but then again, who is? (Ashby is 12-1 in relief!)

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Paul Sewald, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks: Sewald, 36, is among the leaders in saves with 20, but he has permitted three home runs over his last six appearances, and seven in all. Perhaps some haven't noticed, since Sewald's lead in each of those outings was large enough to not alter the result, and he has only one blown save this season. Still, Sewald has a 4.50 ERA, and his fortunate .197 BABIP plays a role. To be fair, Sewald isn't allowing much else, as his WHIP is a solid 0.94, but the journeyman can permit only so many home runs before the Diamondbacks give someone else (hard-throwing RHP Juan Morillo?) a shot.

Gregory Soto, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates: Soto, 31, has allowed home runs in three of his last four appearances (after permitting only two over his first 34 outings!). While it may be coincidental, he was called on for setup duties in recent games, including a two-inning performance on Sunday in Washington, where he earned the win. Soto saved Pittsburgh's most recent traditional opportunity against the Athletics on June 16. He probably earns the call for the next save as well, but we have seen how preventing runs and baserunners hasn't always been a strength of his.