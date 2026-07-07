Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Ride Jake Bennett's hot streak

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Wednesday
Pitchers to stream on Wednesday
Jake Bennett recorded a 5.28 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his first three starts, fanning only eight in 15 1/3 innings. Since then, he has registered a 1.78 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 23 punchouts spanning 25 1/3 stanzas. Next up for the Boston Red Sox lefty is a road date with the Chicago White Sox, who have ninth-best wOBA facing left-handers but strike out at the fifth-highest clip against southpaws.
Troy Melton continues to give Detroit Tigers fans a reason to believe the club will hold onto Tarik Skubal and hope for a second-half run. The Tigers have won five of Melton's seven starts and now face a reeling Athletics squad at home. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Athletics had won three of their previous 14 games.
Walbert Urena rebounded from the worst game of his fledgling career with a solid effort in his last start, though he did walk a career-high four batters. Control has troubled Urena throughout his development, but he counters it with solid strikeout upside. The Los Angeles Angels visit the Texas Rangers, so Urena will benefit from a better pitcher's park, as well as facing a depleted Rangers lineup that is missing Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford and could be without Josh Jung, who missed last game with a sore knee.
Hitters to stream on Wednesday
Jeffrey Springs has understandably struggled at home, but the lefty has also had issues on the road. On Wednesday, Springs will take the hill in Comerica Park when the Athletics visit the Tigers. Matt Vierling, Spencer Torkelson and Ben Malgeri are some right-handed hitting targets benefiting from the platoon advantage.