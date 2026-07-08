Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Matchups bode well for Manaea, Perkins

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Like all Athletics pitchers, Jack Perkins is better on the road, though his 5.66 ERA away from home is high. However, his 3.48 road xFIP indicates the bloated ERA is a sample size anomaly due to a .351 road BABIP and 50.7% road left-on-base rate. Next on Perkins' docket is a matchup with the Detroit Tigers in Motown. His 22.0% K-BB% should play well in Comerica Park, where the Tigers fan at an above-average level while drawing walks at a slightly below league-average pace.

Sean Manaea is averaging 95 pitches per game over his last four efforts, but it's only yielded 19 frames. The reason is batters have fouled a ball off on 50% of their swings against him in this stretch, compared to a 38% league average. His ERA over this span is bloated due to allowing six runs in his last effort, but that was the first time he's yielded more than three runs since April 29. The lefty is in a good spot to rebound on the road when the New York Mets visit the Kansas City Royals, a team that is vulnerable facing left-handed pitching.

After struggling in May, Trevor Rogers has recorded a 1.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over his next six efforts, albeit with only 27 punchouts in those 35 2/3 stanzas. However, his command and control have allowed Rogers back into the streaming neighborhood, like when the Baltimore Orioles entertain the Chicago Cubs. At home, the Cubs are one of the most potent lineups facing lefties, but they're below average away from Wrigley Field.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Hitters to avoid on Thursday