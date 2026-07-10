Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Griffin Jax looks to continue hot stretch

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Griffin Jax has become a stalwart in this space since joining the Tampa Bay Rays rotation, and he has delivered six straight stream-worthy efforts, posting a 2.32 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and just one walk over 31 innings. He'll seek to go into the break on a high note in a home matchup against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have been more productive at home, and they'll be without Julio Rodriguez for this tilt at Tropicana Field.

While some pitchers surprisingly continue to sputter after leaving the Colorado Rockies, Peter Lambert has thrived in his first season with the Houston Astros, posting a 3.26 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 80 innings. Next up is a road affair in the Lone Star State against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers' offense has been below average against right-handed pitching, but they recently got back Wyatt Langford, though they're still missing Corey Seager.

Casey Mize will take the hill for the Detroit Tigers at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. While it's risky streaming against a potent offense, the advantage still goes to a solid pitcher, and the visitors will be experiencing a park downgrade, especially in the power department. Mize's career-best season was interrupted by a three-week IL stint for an adductor issue that sidelined him until the middle of June, but he's back on track. His velocity has returned, fueling a 1.32 ERA and 0.59 WHIP over his last two efforts, both of them quality starts, with 14 total punchouts and just two free passes over 13 2/3 stanzas.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

This recommendation comes with some pause, but based on the recent direction of the two clubs, avoiding Freddy Peralta when the New York Mets host the Boston Red Sox could be prudent. The battle between interim managers features a surging Red Sox club and a Mets club playing better lately but generally posting a disappointing first half. Part of the Mets' problem has been Peralta, whose last quality start came June 3. Since then, he has recorded a 7.39 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over six starts, logging just 28 frames in that stretch.

Hitters to stream on Saturday