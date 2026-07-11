Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Joey Cantillo in a groove heading into break

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Sunday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Ian Seymour has won his last three starts, sporting a 2.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with 27 strikeouts and just two walks over those 18 innings. He and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the break with a home matchup against the Seattle Mariners in pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field. The Mariners have struggled to put numbers on the board lately, averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB over the last month, and they'll again be without Julio Rodriguez (concussion).

Based on the Cleveland Guardians' recent history, patience pays with their young pitchers, as the club usually figures out how to maximize their production. After 14 starts, Joey Cantillo was floundering with a 4.57 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, primarily due to inconsistent command and control. Over his last five efforts, he has a 1.55 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, fueled by 33 strikeouts in 29 frames. The 26-year-old southpaw has made significant changes to his repertoire over this five-game stretch, drastically cutting down on four-seamer usage and abandoning his slider while introducing a cutter and leaning more on his curveball. Cantillo has also added a tick of velocity across the board. He'll look to carry the momentum into the break with a road date against the Miami Marlins.

Payton Tolle and the surging Boston Red Sox wrap up the pre-break portion of their schedule in Citi Field against the New York Mets. Curiously, Tolle is only 3-4 in his last seven outings, but the innings he consistently gives the club have been instrumental in them getting back into the wild-card race. He has a 3.69 ERA over his last 39 stanzas, but he hasn't enjoyed the run support the revitalized lineup has afforded other starters. Run prevention should not be an issue when Tolle faces a Mets lineup with the 10th-lowest wOBA against left-handed pitching.