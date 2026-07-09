Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Matchups stand out for Sean Burke, Brandon Young

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Sean Burke has been one of the best pitchers in the league since mid-June, sporting a 1.80 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 33 strikeouts to just five walks over that 25-inning span. His fastball and sinker have gained a tick in velocity during this stretch, and he's throwing more strikes. The right-hander will seek to extend this momentum into the break at home against the Athletics. The visitors are one of the most potent offenses at home, but away from Sacramento, they're below league average with an above-average strikeout rate facing right-handers.

Brandon Young gave up four runs in his last outing, marking the first time he yielded more than three runs since allowing four in his first outing of the season. He's not dominant, but he usually keeps the Baltimore Orioles in the game. Expect more of the same when the Kansas City Royals visit Camden Yards. They bring an offense with the seventh-lowest road wOBA versus righties.

Since allowing seven runs in two of three outings in early June, Zebby Matthews rebounded with a 3.28 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his last four efforts. To be fair, he has enjoyed some good fortune to overcome fanning just 21 batters over those 24 2/3 innings. Next up is a favorable home matchup when the Minnesota Twins entertain the Los Angeles Angels. Matthews sets up for more strikeouts than usual, and his offense leads the American League in runs per game.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Eduardo Rodriguez and his 2.25 ERA will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday, representing the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2026 Midsummer Classic. He was named to the National League All-Star team despite a 4.50 xFIP, 86.6% left-on-base rate, and .244 BABIP. If the league allowed each player a +1, Rodriguez would bring Lady Luck. The lefty takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers in his final start before the break. The extended fantasy week is far from over, but if you anticipate being in a tightly contested ratio battle in category head-to-head leagues, it's best to avoid Rodriguez.

Hitters to stream on Friday