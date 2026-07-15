Fantasy baseball free agent pickups: Use the schedule to your advantage

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Baseball returns from the All-Star break on Thursday night with the New York Mets visiting the Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams then have Friday off, but those in daily leagues should consider picking up Phillies and Mets to get a head start on the competition. Here are some options to scoop up for Thursday's matchup:

Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies (37.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): It was an uneven first half for the veteran right-hander, but he went into the break on an upswing, fanning 15 with just two walks over his past two outings, spanning 12 innings. His opponent Thursday, the Mets, average the sixth-fewest runs per game in MLB, but they were picking up the pace in July.

J.T. Realmuto, C, Phillies (14.0% rostered): Chasing a hot streak is often an exercise in futility, since many productive stretches involve luck or good timing as opposed to exhibiting improved skills. Exceptions are avoiding strikeouts and hitting the ball harder. For the season, Realmuto's hard-hit rate is 38.9%, but in his last four games before the break, it was 55.6%, with four balls having an exit velocity over 100 mph.

Jared Young, 1B, Mets (0.3%): The Mets catch a break with the Phillies waiting until next week to start Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler. They'll still have to face Jesus Luzardo, but left-handed hitters like Young benefit from the Phillies' post-break rotation.

Friday double-header at Fenway

Another way to get an edge is by focusing on the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, since their Friday doubleheader gives them each one more game than the other 28 teams. The series is critical for both teams, and they're well-rested, increasing the chance a few players will appear in both of Friday's contests, and perhaps all four this weekend.

Caleb Durbin, 3B, Red Sox (34.3%): Since working with Aaron Judge's hitting instructor, Durbin's productivity has skyrocketed, with a .325/.400/.613 line since June 17, plus five steals over that span.

Returns on the horizon

It is common for teams to report that their injured players will be out through the All-Star break. Clearly, they don't all return the day action reconvenes, but there are a few names that began a rehab assignment just before the break, so they should be ready to return sometime this weekend.

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Gavin Lux, OF, Rays (0.5%): Lux has yet to debut for the Rays, but he's close after rehabbing left shoulder inflammation. He also dealt with a right shoulder injury and a sprained ankle. He can play all over the diamond, which fits the Rays' mold well.

Dane Myers, OF, Cincinnati Reds (0.5%): Myers plays almost exclusively against right-handed pitching, so he's just a National League-only play, but his 105 wRC+ is a tick above average and he chipped in with five steals before getting hurt.

Jakob Junis, RP, Texas Rangers (3.7%): Junis has not begun a rehab assignment, but after receiving an injection for a hip issue in early July, the Rangers were hopeful he'd be ready soon after the break. He was emerging as a bullpen force, with six holds, two saves and a win over his prior 10 appearances before being placed on the IL.

Cole Sands, RP, Minnesota Twins (0.3%): Sands has been out since early May, in part due to a setback in his recovery from a right forearm strain. He re-embarked on rehab just before the break and could be set to return to the Twins bullpen shortly. He's in the late-inning mix, with a chance to emerge as the closer with no one else putting their seal on the job.