Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Streaming options are slim

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Casey Mize 's first start after the break is a road tilt against the Los Angeles Angels. His solid first half helped keep the Detroit Tigers afloat before they went on a tear heading into the break. Mize lost his last game, but he should come out strong, facing a lineup with the second-highest strikeout rate versus right-handers.

The Cleveland Guardians revamped Joey Cantillo 's pitch mix, and it has paid dividends. Throwing fewer four-seamers and sliders while leaning on more curves and adding a cutter has increased strikeouts, although walks remain an issue. He'll take the hill at home in a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's advantageous because the Pirates lead the league in scoring due to their success against righties; they're a below-average offense versus lefties.

Robert Gasser was hit hard by the Pirates in his last outing, but he posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over his prior six efforts, fanning 33 over those 35 frames. With Kyle Harrison on the injured list and Lance McCullers Jr. beginning his Milwaukee Brewers tenure in the bullpen, Gasser opens the proverbial second half in the rotation, facing a pesky Miami Marlins offense. However, the visitors strike out at an above-average clip versus southpaws, and they don't pack the punch to take advantage of American Family Field.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

In head-to-head leagues, Sunday pitching decisions are more about needs than next-level analysis, but those riding the first-half exploits of Eduardo Rodriguez should brace for post-break regression. His 2.29 ERA is a mirage, as evidenced by the associated 4.53 xFIP and 4.82 SIERA. Saying, "At least I'll get strikeouts," is wishful thinking because of his modest 17.1% strikeout rate. Plus, on Sunday, Rodriguez faces the St. Louis Cardinals, who sport the second-lowest strikeout rate facing southpaws.

Trusting pitchers in Coors Field and Sutter Health Park is already a risky endeavor. On Sunday, the forecast calls for both venues to be even more hitter friendly. Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene and Washington Nationals lefty Foster Griffin are both solid hurlers but avoiding them for their road matchups with the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics Athletics is the safe route.

Hitters to stream on Sunday