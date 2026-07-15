Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for (the rest of) Week 15: July 16-19

Open Extended Reactions

For those in leagues playing with a short week (Thursday through Sunday), there are a couple of scheduling quirks, beginning with a standalone game Thursday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the City of Brotherly Love. The NL West combatants then have an off day Friday.

Don't worry, there are still 15 games Friday, with the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays coming out of the post-break gate with a split-admission doubleheader at Fenway Park. As such, the AL East rivals are the only teams with four games in this abbreviated period.

Scoring dipped heading into the break, but with the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics with home series to begin the post-break schedule, the average runs per game is likely to increase.

Lineup lock times

Week 15 Date Total games First game time Day games Thursday, July 16 1 7:10 PM 0 Friday, July 17 15 1:35 PM 1 Saturday, July 18 15 2:20 PM 11 Sunday, July 19 15 12:15 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 15: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Red Sox 4 Red Sox 4 Rays 3 9 tied with 3 Rays 4 14 tied with 3 Red Sox 2 28 tied with 3 Twins 2 Cardinals 2 Nationals 2 16 tied with 1

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings