Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for (the rest of) Week 15: July 16-19

For those in leagues playing with a short week (Thursday through Sunday), there are a couple of scheduling quirks, beginning with a standalone game Thursday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the City of Brotherly Love. The NL West combatants then have an off day Friday.
Don't worry, there are still 15 games Friday, with the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays coming out of the post-break gate with a split-admission doubleheader at Fenway Park. As such, the AL East rivals are the only teams with four games in this abbreviated period.
Scoring dipped heading into the break, but with the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics with home series to begin the post-break schedule, the average runs per game is likely to increase.