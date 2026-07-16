Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Set your lineups as MLB returns to action

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Landen Roupp will be pitching on 10 days of rest, but it's good timing because he eclipsed the 100-pitch mark for the third time in five games in his July 6 start. His 25.3% strikeout rate is solid, but a 10.2% walk rate is high, compounded by a relatively high .306 BABIP, which explains his bloated 1.31 WHIP. However, he keeps the ball in the yard and comes out of the break with a favorable road matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

Logan Henderson could be pitching for a spot in the Milwaukee Brewers' post-break rotation when he faces the Miami Marlins at home. Brandon Woodruff is out for an extended period, and Kyle Harrison is on the 15-day IL, creating openings. However, the Brewers acquired Lance McCullers Jr. and Colton Gordon from the Houston Astros, fortifying their rotation. The Marlins are no longer pushovers, but Henderson's 24.3% K-BB% is hard to ignore, even in a small 28 1/3-inning sample.

Don't dismiss Reid Detmers because of his 4.39 ERA. The estimators peg his mark about half a run lower, and his 19.5% K-BB% is an impressive 17th among qualified starters. He'll kick off the Los Angeles post-break schedule with a home start against the Detroit Tigers. The visitors won nine of 12 games heading into the break to get back in wild card contention, but for the season, they're an average offense facing left-handers.

Two of Jake Bennett's first three starts of his major league career came against the Tampa Bay Rays. He lost both outings, yielding four runs in each effort. In his ensuing five starts, the lefty posted a 1.39 ERA and 0.68 WHIP over 32 1/3 innings and takes a four-game quality start streak into Friday's home matinee against the Rays. The Boston Red Sox host a day-night doubleheader, hoping to carry their road momentum to Fenway Park, where they are an unthinkable 17-27. The Rays don't strike out much, but they exhibit minimal power facing southpaw pitching.

Hitters to stream on Friday