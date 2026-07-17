Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Four lefty streamers to add

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Matthew Boyd has been effective over his four starts since coming off the injured list, sporting a 2.86 ERA and 1.27 WHIP while winning his last three outings. He'll take the hill in Wrigley Field against the Minnesota Twins, who have been surprisingly productive with the bats, averaging the sixth-most runs per game in MLB. However, most of their offense comes against right-handers; they are vulnerable to lefties like Boyd.

Joey Cantillo hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in his past six starts, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 34 innings. However, a high 13.3% walk rate elevated his pitch count through this stretch, limiting him to only five innings in four of the six efforts, though the other two were quality starts. He'll get the ball for the Cleveland Guardians at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the second-highest scoring team in the league. However, like the Twins, the Pirates struggle against left-handers, sporting a below-average wOBA and the second-highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the mound.

Shane Drohan entered the break with a pair of quality starts, though he fanned only eight over the combined 12 1/3 innings. For the season, he has punched out 67 in 70 frames, so prior to those two outings, he was racking up a strikeout an inning. The Milwaukee Brewers open the second half with a home series against the Miami Marlins, a club in the thick of the NL wild-card chase. Their offense is league average versus left-handers, but they strike out at an above-average clip and don't display the power to take advantage of American Family Field.

Trevor Rogers makes it four left-handers comprising Saturday's streaming card. He'll get the nod for the Baltimore Orioles on the road against the Houston Astros. Since June 4, Rogers has posted a 1.73 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with four quality starts in seven outings. The Astros struggled against lefties, sporting the second-lowest wOBA over the last month facing southpaws.

Hitters to stream on Saturday