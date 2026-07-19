Fantasy baseball lineup advice: New York rain pushes Yankees' Weathers to Monday

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

On July 1, Payton Tolle was the last Boston Red Sox pitcher to record a loss before they went on their long winning streak. However, for the season, eight of his 15 outings have been quality starts. His first post-break effort is a home date with the Baltimore Orioles, whose offense is vulnerable to left-handed pitching, sporting the fifth-lowest wOBA and ninth-highest strikeout rate against southpaws.

Jack Flaherty hasn't allowed more than three earned runs over his past eight outings. However, he's averaged fewer than five innings per start over this span, albeit with a 3.03 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 38 2/3 innings, fanning 50 with just 11 walks. On Monday, he has a road matchup with the Chicago Cubs, but Flaherty's recent strikeout prowess puts him on the streaming radar.

Ryan Weathers was originally slated to face the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, but rain in the Bronx forced the New York Yankees to shuffle their rotation, pushing Weathers to Monday and a home affair with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Surprisingly, the Pirates average more runs per game than the Dodgers, but this is a better matchup for Weathers since the Pirates struggle against left-handed pitching.

There is an intrinsic advantage to streaming at home (league-wide, peripherals are 5% better at home, but when home is The Great American Ball Park and the road venue is T-Mobile Park, you'll give up the edge. The Cincinnati Reds visit the Seattle Mariners, and not only does Andrew Abbott enjoy a park upgrade, but he also faces a lineup with the lowest wOBA versus left-handed pitching.

Hitters to stream on Monday