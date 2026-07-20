Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Castillo in position to rebound against the Reds

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Luis Castillo isn't the same pitcher he was earlier in his career, but heading into the break, he was pitching better. He helped the Seattle Mariners back off their plan of rotating their six starters through five starts, alternating someone to serve as a piggyback. That said, Castillo struggled in his final start before the break, so he needs to come out strong, or the club may reconsider their options. Castillo is set to face an underperforming Cincinnati Reds offense, struggling to make contact facing right-handed pitching. Additionally, the contest is in T-Mobile Park, so the Reds' lineup will experience a significant park downgrade.

Walbert Urena is showing signs that he can be a major league starter, but he's still inconsistent with his control. He's exhibited high strikeout potential and an extreme ground ball rate helps keep the ball in the yard, but a 13.0% walk rate drives up pitch counts and limits innings. He's best used at home against impatient lineups. The Los Angeles Angels continue an interleague set with the St. Louis Cardinals in Anaheim. St. Louis sports the sixth-lowest walk rate against right-handers.

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the hill against the Angels. Like Urena, Liberatore has flashed upside potential but is a bit too generous with the long ball. At home, the Angels have the 10th-lowest home run rate against left-handers while fanning at the second-highest rate.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday