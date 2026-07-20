Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Castillo in position to rebound against the Reds

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
Luis Castillo isn't the same pitcher he was earlier in his career, but heading into the break, he was pitching better. He helped the Seattle Mariners back off their plan of rotating their six starters through five starts, alternating someone to serve as a piggyback. That said, Castillo struggled in his final start before the break, so he needs to come out strong, or the club may reconsider their options. Castillo is set to face an underperforming Cincinnati Reds offense, struggling to make contact facing right-handed pitching. Additionally, the contest is in T-Mobile Park, so the Reds' lineup will experience a significant park downgrade.
Walbert Urena is showing signs that he can be a major league starter, but he's still inconsistent with his control. He's exhibited high strikeout potential and an extreme ground ball rate helps keep the ball in the yard, but a 13.0% walk rate drives up pitch counts and limits innings. He's best used at home against impatient lineups. The Los Angeles Angels continue an interleague set with the St. Louis Cardinals in Anaheim. St. Louis sports the sixth-lowest walk rate against right-handers.
The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the hill against the Angels. Like Urena, Liberatore has flashed upside potential but is a bit too generous with the long ball. At home, the Angels have the 10th-lowest home run rate against left-handers while fanning at the second-highest rate.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
It's low-hanging fruit to feature Coors Field every time, but when the pitcher with the second-highest ERA among those throwing at least 90 innings faces the hurler with the sixth-highest mark, chalk is the call. Only Zac Gallen has a higher ERA than Colorado Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen. Washington Nationals' batters Curtis Mead, Keibert Ruiz, Daylen Lile and Dylan Crews are options.
The Nationals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas. Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Willi Castro, Kyle Karros and Cole Carrigg are all candidates for a productive evening in what should be a high-scoring affair.
An under-the-radar source for offense on Tuesday is the Cleveland Guardians when they host the Minnesota Twins. The visitors are expected to use a bullpen game, and their relievers have recorded the fourth-highest ERA in the league. If the Rockies and Nationals are picked clean, check out the availability of Steven Kwan, Travis Bazzana, Chase DeLauter, Brayan Rocchio and Kyle Manzardo.