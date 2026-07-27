Fantasy baseball: Reactions to MLB trade deadline deals

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The 2026 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, with contending teams deciding what they need to add before 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 3. This is the place to find out the fantasy baseball implications as a result of the major wheeling and dealing.

Some of the bigger names that potentially could be on the move over the next week include Tarik Skubal, Mason Miller, Hunter Goodman and Byron Buxton. Of course, surprising moves are also on the table, so be sure to check back here should any unexpected moves transpire.

Every season's trade deadline has its own unique set of answers and repercussions. Eric Karabell and Tristan H. Cockcroft will analyze and provide an outlook for all of the key players on the move, as well as new opportunities that may arise from those left behind when all the dust has settled.

Note: Not every transaction warrants the attention of fantasy managers, but for those trades that do merit analysis, you'll find them listed below.

Curtis Mead traded from the Nationals to the Red Sox for Connelly Early

Karabell (7/27): Fantasy managers (especially in AL-only formats) enjoyed a weekend gift with the Boston Red Sox acquiring 1B/3B Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals for LHP Connelly Early. The trade makes sense for both clubs.

The Nationals desperately covet young pitching, and Early -- with a 3.44 ERA and 23.8% strikeout rate in 17 starts -- should join the rotation in the coming weeks when he returns from an IL stint due to elbow inflammation. Even if Early is healthy, fantasy managers may want to be careful in assuming he pitches to prior levels with his new team. The Nationals also have major bullpen issues, for those who selfishly want their starting pitchers to actually win contests.

Mead, however, despite joining his fourth organization in the past two seasons, has been more impactful for fantasy managers and should continue to pile on fantasy points. Mead, 25, ranks among the top 50 hitters in fantasy points this season, yet he is rostered in only 21.3% of ESPN leagues. He is far more valuable in more traditional formats that utilize a corner infield spot. Mead, a right-handed hitter, boasts an .817 OPS versus right-handed pitching, an 11.9% walk rate and a 48.7% pull rate. He should particularly enjoy hitting at Fenway Park.

In addition, the Red Sox figure to employ Mead at second base, which is further great news for fantasy managers, as he will add eligibility there soon (he is currently up to six games at 2B). In typical leagues, multi-position eligibility is critical. We shall see where Mead hits in the lineup for his expected debut Monday night, but it figures to be near the top. After all, 1B Willson Contreras is the lone Red Sox hitter with either a better OPS or more home runs for the season. This trade makes Mead more appealing in fantasy.