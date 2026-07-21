Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Doubleheader in the Bronx, quality pitching options

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Peter Lambert tops one of the best groups of pitchers to stream that we have seen so far this season. He'll take the hill for the Houston Astros in the finale of a home series with the Miami Marlins. In his first outing after the break, the righty posted his second straight six-inning, one-run effort, fanning a combined 17 hitters with just four free passes. For the season, the Marlins' offense is league-average facing right-handers. However, they've been slow out of the game since action resumed last week, with the lowest wOBA and highest strikeout rate in the league against righties.

Logan Henderson left last Friday's start with forearm cramps, but he's been cleared to toe the rubber on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers welcome the New York Mets to American Family Field. It appears the right-hander will finally garner an extended run in the rotation; not only is he pitching well, but the club is dealing with multiple injuries to starting pitchers. The Mets continue to be one of the least productive offenses against righties.

Extended time off did not deter Jake Bennett from continuing his surprising freshman season. He recorded his fifth straight quality start in his first outing after the break, albeit with only three punchouts in six frames. However, he faced the Rays, who don't strike out much, so Bennett focused on hitting his spots instead of chasing swings and misses. The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles, giving Bennett a chance to be more dominant against a lineup with the third-highest strikeout rate in the league versus left-handers.

A low left-on-base rate has inflated Reid Detmers' ERA about half a run higher than its estimators. His 20.0% K-BB% is an impressive 15th among qualified starters. He'll get the nod in Anaheim for the Los Angeles Angels in the series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals. Detmers may fall short of his usual strikeout total since the Cardinals put the ball in play, but they lack power versus left-handers.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday