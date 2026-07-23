Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Stream Drohan at home vs. Rockies

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to limit Jared Jones ' pitch count, as he's averaging just over 76 pitches per outing over his last four appearances. However, better efficiency allowed the right-hander to compile five and six frames over his last two starts, respectively. It's unclear if or when the club will allow him to pitch deeper into games, but the Pirates entered Thursday's action just half a game out of the third NL wild-card spot, so they may need to start pushing Jones a little harder. Next up is a home date with the Chicago Cubs that is largely favorable. The Cubs are more effective at home, and they have struggled with strikeouts against right-handers over the past month.

Shane Drohan was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade featuring Kyle Harrison and Caleb Durbin in February. He'll be relied on to help continue to fill the void created by Brandon Woodruff's recurring shoulder issues. Drohan has three straight quality starts, falling just one out short of a fourth. On the docket is a favorable home matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Away from Coors Field, the visitors sport the seventh-highest road wOBA versus left-handers, but they fan at an elevated clip facing southpaws, and they usually struggle the first game of a road trip since pitches act differently at home, and it usually takes at least a game for the Rockies to adjust.

In his last outing, Joey Cantillo yielded more than three runs for the first time in seven efforts. However, even including that hiccup, he has posted a 2.31 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 49 punchouts covering 39 frames. He'll be challenged to maintain his strikeout rate on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, but their overall production is tempered by a low home run rate versus southpaws.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Eduardo Rodriguez has been a common visitor to this space, and until his last outing, the advice backfired, as he continued to outpitch his peripherals. However, he's coming off an outing where he yielded five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals. For the season, his peripherals remain modest, and his ERA estimators are well over his actual mark. The lefty's rostership is declining, but at 68%, he still warrants a warning, especially with the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road against the Washington Nationals, the second-most productive offense facing left-handers.

Hitters to stream on Friday