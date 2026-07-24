Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Brewers' Gasser offers upside

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

It was a long break for Robert Gasser , as he allowed seven runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates in just three innings to end the first half. However, he responded well in his first start after the break, limiting the Miami Marlins to just one run over five frames while logging five strikeouts. The Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies, giving the southpaw a strong chance to build on his momentum. The Rockies handle left-handers better than in past seasons away from Coors Field, but they still offer strikeout upside.

Casey Mize left his last start after only 3 1/3 innings, despite allowing just one run while punching out five. He was nursing a mild groin injury and then was hit on the left wrist by a comebacker. The Detroit Tigers took the safe route and lifted him, but after a week experiencing no issues with either injury, he's set to take the hill at home against the Kansas City Royals. He has missed a few starts, but when healthy, the righty is pacing to set personal bests in strikeout, walk and home-run rates. The Royals sport a below-average offense, and they'll be without Bobby Witt Jr. and perhaps Jac Caglianone, who is nursing a shoulder injury.

For an extended stretch over the first half, Ryan Weathers was one of the best streaming options whenever he took the hill, but he has been in a rut for a month, sporting a 6.89 ERA and 1.98 WHIP over his last four outings, spanning 15 2/3 innings. However, his underlying metrics remain stellar, as demonstrated by a 19.0% K-BB% and 2.59 xFIP over this stretch. He has been victimized by a .481 BABIP and 55.5% left-on-base mark, rendering the lefty one of the best buy-low targets. He'll look to get back on track on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies. Even during their resurgence, the Phillies have been vulnerable to dominant left-handers.

Hitters to stream on Saturday