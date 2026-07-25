Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Options limited to make up ground

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Those seeking strikeouts need not apply, but if you could use a quality start, Kyle Leahy is in a strong spot with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Cincinnati Reds. Half of Leahy's previous six outings have been quality starts, including his last time out. The Reds are a below-average offense facing right-handers, in part because of a low walk rate, which should allow Leahy to pitch deep into the contest.

On the other hand, Ronel Blanco has as much strikeout upside as any of the streaming options on the card. He'll make his second start of the season when the Houston Astros visit the Chicago White Sox. Blanco fanned eight in 4 2/3 innings when he made his 2026 debut last week, and he has averaged just over one punchout per inning over his career, spanning 278 2/3 frames. The White Sox strike out at the seventh-highest rate in MLB versus righties.

Sunday's ledger is not ideal for those needing to make up points on the last day of the fantasy period. Normally, Shane Baz would not make the cut, but in the spirit of providing at least three options, Baz is the next best candidate. He has been pitching well, with three quality starts in his last four outings, which features 24 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. However, Baz and the Baltimore Orioles have a home date with the dangerous Atlanta Braves, who have Ronald Acuna back in their lineup.

Hitters to stream on Sunday