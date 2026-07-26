Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Need a hitter? Check on the Red Sox

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

After heading into the break with a couple of poor outings, Tatsuya Imai emerged with a solid effort in his first start after the All Star break, fanning eight in six frames. The Houston Astros open a road series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels, giving Imai a chance to build on his momentum, facing the lineup with the second-highest strikeout rate facing right-handers.

Keider Montero has been reinserted into the Detroit Tigers' rotation with Jack Flaherty on the 15-day IL. It feels like he should miss more bats when watching him pitch, but his control and command make up for his lack of dominance. That said, he throws five pitches at least 13% of the time, so tweaking his repertoire could lead to more strikeouts.

Mitch Keller's first outing after the break was five scoreless innings with six strikeouts against the New York Yankees. This is the type of outing that lends optimism for a solid stretch run as the Pittsburgh Pirates try to remain in the chase for the NL Wild Card. However, Keller's strikeout rate has declined for the third straight season, so he's just a matchup play, preferable for home affairs. Facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in PNC Park merits a shout-out on a thin card for streamers, with the Diamondbacks toting a below-average offense versus right-handers.

Hitters to stream on Monday