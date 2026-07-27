Fantasy baseball free agent pickups: Boston bats remain hot after record win streak ends

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Since June 25, the Boston Red Sox have gone 22-4, by far the best record in baseball. However, for the season, they're still the eighth-lowest team in runs per game and wOBA. To be fair, they've scored the eighth-most runs per game over their hot streak. Still, the recent success has not yet fully eliminated the woes from earlier in the season.

One of the repercussions of the Red Sox's "tale of two seasons" is that their highest-rostered hitter is Jarren Duran -- and he's still available in a reasonable 32% of ESPN leagues. Several productive players are available in well over 50% of leagues, including one set to debut with the club this week. The Red Sox should remain productive for the rest of the season, but it's noteworthy that they begin the week with a four-game set at Sutter Health Park, which is playing as hitter-friendly as Coors Field. Plus, they'll be facing a struggling Athletics rotation.

Adding to the allure of a pair of Red Sox hitters is that they're eligible at third base -- an underperforming position where a two-month upgrade could make a difference in your fantasy standings. Consider grabbing one of these "red-hot Red Sox" hot corner options!

Curtis Mead, 1B/3B, Red Sox (21.1% rostered): Mead was just acquired from the Washington Nationals over the weekend, with the Red Sox sending left-handed starter Connelly Early to the Nationals. Craig Breslow, the Red Sox's Chief Baseball Officer, indicated Mead will initially see action at second base and DH, but he should be in the team's lineup every day.

Mead's 17 homers and .500 slugging percentage would both rank second highest on his new club. His approach at the plate is a perfect match for the Red Sox and Fenway Park. He draws walks, puts the ball in play, and is 23rd overall in the league with a 48.6% pull rate. Pulled fly balls are especially appealing with the inviting Green Monster a mere 310 feet away. The icing on the cake? After only five more games at the keystone, Mead will add 2B eligibility to his ledger.

Anthony Seigler, 2B/3B, Red Sox (1.2% rostered): Seigler was acquired by the Red Sox in the February deal with the Milwaukee Brewers centered around Caleb Durbin and Kyle Harrison. Seigler may not play regularly, especially with Mead now in the fold, but when he's in the lineup, Seigler has often served as the team's leadoff hitter. He's also willing to move around the infield -- just like Durbin (35.9%), who also could have been included here.

Two-start pickup

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Cade Cavalli, SP, Nationals (29.9% rostered)

There are more potential options than usual this week for this recommendation, but despite a challenging two-step at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and on the road versus the Atlanta Braves, Cavalli has been enjoying a breakthrough campaign and has proven capable of handling potent lineups. Five of his last six outings have been quality starts, including against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Red Sox, plus road starts at Coors Field and Sutter Health Park -- the two friendliest hitting venues in MLB.

After posting a 4.12 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP over his first five appearances, Cavalli has since recorded a 3.46 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP alongside 109 strikeouts and just 22 walks in 91 IP. After this week, he lines up for a home affair with the last-place Cincinnati Reds.

Deeper-league pickups

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Deep (12-team mixed) -- Jake Mangum, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (4.3% rostered): Last week, Mangum's teammates Esmerlyn Valdez and Nick Gonzales were featured here. Now, it's time to highlight the club's leadoff hitter. Mangum doesn't draw walks like a typical No. 1 hitter, but he puts the ball in play, is an extreme ground ball hitter, and has 94th percentile sprint speed.

Mangum has hit only two homers, but this is the time of the season to address specific categories -- and he's 19-for-25 in steals, after swiping 27 last season. Hitting at the top of a productive lineup means Mangum should also contribute to your runs scored total.

Deeper (15-team mixed) -- Ian Seymour, SP/RP, Tampa Bay Rays (19.9% rostered): It took a few months for him to transition from being a swingman, but Seymour is now stretched out as a traditional starter, although he'll sometimes serve as a bulk reliever.

The left-hander's roster percentage is suppressed due to an artificially inflated ERA. In his seven appearances without a pitch restriction, Seymour registered a 4.33 ERA, but his xFIP over this span was 3.28. He also fanned a dominant 45 batters over those 35 1/3 innings. The AL East presents some tough matchups, but Tropicana Field is one of the top pitching venues in the game.

Deepest (AL- and NL-only leagues): Brady House, 3B, Nationals (0.8% rostered): A recurring theme at this time of year is to identify players who benefit from staying behind after teammates get traded at the deadline. With Mead now in Boston, House was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take over at third base in Washington.

House began the season with the Nationals, but was sent to the farm after batting just .232/.284/.411 over 45 games. However, he posted a .301/.342/.500 line in his 50 games after being demoted. Just 23 years old, House's walk rate remained low in Triple-A, but he cut down on his strikeouts, which is a good sign. If he maintains the improved level, House could become mixed-league worthy.