Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Can you trust Cade Cavalli against Toronto?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

After a few slates with light streaming options, Tuesday's slate is dripping with them, beginning with Cade Cavalli . The Washington Nationals' right-hander is on an extended run, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.20 WHIP since April 23, fanning 109 in 91 innings. Several of his recent efforts have been against quality opponents and he's delivering solid numbers. On Tuesday, Cavalli will be challenged by an underproducing but dangerous Toronto Blue Jays lineup at Nationals Park.

Over his first 43 2/3 innings, Reid Detmers notched a 25.0% strikeout rate and 8.0% walk rate. He followed with 76 1/3 frames, featuring a 29.2% strikeout rate and 7.2% walk rate. On tap is a home date when the Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros. The visitors put the ball in play, so Detmers may not fan as many as usual, but he's facing a below-average offense with a lefty on the hill.

Landen Roupp logged a quality start in five of his last six outings. Despite allowing six runs in 2 2/3 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks during this stretch, the San Francisco Giants righty pitched to a 3.28 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. Facing the Milwaukee Brewers isn't the ideal matchup, but the game is at Oracle Park and the Brewers are less potent on the road.

Peter Lambert is helping the Astros stay within striking distance of the AL West as well as the AL Wild Card. His record is 8-5, with the team winning 10 of his 17 starts. Next up is a road date with the Angels in Anaheim. Lambert has 94 punchouts in 98 stanzas, with a chance to pad that total facing the team with the second-highest strikeout rate against right-handers.

It's aided by injuries to the Brewers' rotation, but Logan Henderson is finally getting an extended look as a starter. Tuesday's road affair against the Giants marks his fourth start this month. He recorded a 3.52 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 17 punchouts in 15 1/3 innings over the first three.

The Tampa Bay Rays are being conservative with Griffin Jax's pitch counts, but he's been efficient enough to throw for at least five innings for nine straight appearances, including a pair of six-inning quality starts. Fanning 50 with only 11 walks over these 47 innings has fueled a 3.26 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He'll spend Tuesday night in pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field, facing an injury-riddled Texas Rangers lineup.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday