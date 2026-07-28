Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Give Drohan benefit of the doubt?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Shane Drohan has tossed at least six innings in four straight outings, though last time out he yielded five earned runs to the Colorado Rockies after posting three straight quality starts. He hasn't been dominant, with 23 strikeouts over his last 24 1/3 frames, but his control and command are solid, having permitted only five walks and one homer over that span. Next up is a road affair in Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants and a lineup with the fifth-lowest wOBA in the league facing lefties.

Jared Jones has posted quality starts in two of his past three outings. The Pittsburgh Pirates managed Jones' pitch counts over the first half, but it appears they'll lengthen the leash down the stretch. Jones is yet to issue more than two free passes in an outing and has given up an acceptable six homers in 46 frames. On tap is a home matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose lineup sports the lowest wOBA in the league facing right-handed pitching.

Ian Seymour stumbled out of the break, but he rebounded with a quality start in his last effort, fanning seven while allowing just one walk and one earned run against the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty is set to take the hill in Tropicana Field against the Texas Rangers, who will be without SS Corey Seager and 3B Josh Jung.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday