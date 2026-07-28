Fantasy baseball closer stock watch: Edwin Diaz set to return

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The Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher who is rostered in the most ESPN standard leagues hasn't saved a game since April 7, but that may change this week. RHP Edwin Diaz, saver of at least 20 games seven times in his career with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, has quite a bit of work to do -- and not much time to do it -- if he wants to make it eight seasons. The Dodgers plan to activate Diaz, who has been on the IL for three months following elbow surgery, on Wednesday. He currently has four saves. Let the intrigue begin!

No team enters Tuesday with more wins than the Dodgers, and adding one of the league's most prominent closers to active duty makes the two-time defending World Series champions even more formidable. LHP Tanner Scott has enjoyed quite the bounce-back season after a rough 2025, saving 16 wins with a 2.32 ERA, an 0.80 WHIP and a 34.6% strikeout rate, but Diaz returning clearly affects his role and value. The Dodgers can be cautious with Diaz, by not allowing him to pitch on consecutive days, for example. Scott likely returns to setup duty. However, he can still retain considerable fantasy value.

Then again, Scott hasn't been earning all the saves here. RHP Brock Stewart, 34 and with nary a save to his record since the 2023 season (and only two in his career), finished off Saturday's win over the Mets after Scott retired one batter in the eighth inning. RHPs Will Klein and Edgardo Henriquez have both saved wins during the past month. In fact, eight different Dodgers boast saves this season. Sometimes it appears that manager Dave Roberts, knowing that his feared, expensive squad is safely October-bound and that a July win or loss poses little risk, just feels like trying different things. The Stewart save reflects this.

Diaz, however, likely ends any experimentation and creates more defined roles, as he lacks much experience in a setup role. More than 400 of his 525⅓ career innings have come in the ninth inning. Diaz, 34, saved 28 wins for last season's Mets, but there was no time-share. Nobody else saved more than three games. He signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers last December, with every expectation of closing games. He has pitched well on his recent rehab assignment. The top closer in some preseason fantasy drafts (and top three in most) is finally back!

Stock rising

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Garrett Whitlock, RHP, Boston Red Sox: The hottest team in baseball boasts the top relief pitcher in terms of ESPN fantasy points over the past 30 days (excluding starters with relief ratings). OK, we're talking about LHP Aroldis Chapman, but Whitlock is not too far behind. In fact, the Red Sox have won 23 out of 27 games, so Whitlock has saved two games, buoying his point total with nine holds and better run prevention. The Red Sox cannot keep winning at quite this pace, but Whitlock, with a 2.08 ERA, an 0.87 WHIP and 20 holds (one off the MLB lead), is mighty under-rostered at 18%.

Brent Headrick, LHP, New York Yankees: Three Yankees rank among the top 10 in relief pitcher points over the past 30 days, with Headrick and RHP Paul Blackburn both earning a few more points than RHP closer David Bednar. Headrick, 28, has been thriving all season with his 1.35 ERA and 29.3% strikeout rate, but three of his 12 holds have come over the past week as his role adjusts to higher-leverage work. His win on Monday was his sixth. Blackburn, a swingman type without strikeout stuff, has somehow permitted only five hits over his past 19⅓ innings. That cannot last. Headrick's fine work should. ESPN fantasy managers must consider that many non-closers are more valuable than many big-name closers.

Trevor Megill, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers: Megill, rostered in only 52.6% of ESPN leagues, is among the top 10 relievers in 30-day scoring and, notably, his role is unlikely to change with the sport's trade deadline pending Monday. Perhaps a top closer or two (Mason Miller?) gets moved, but it would be mighty surprising if the cost-conscious Brewers are buying. Megill struggled over the season's first month, permitting RHP Abner Uribe to infringe upon his ninth-inning work, but those days are over. Megill boasts a sub-2.00 ERA in each month since April ended, with 13 saves. Uribe, rostered in 47.5% of leagues, is still pitching well, and hasn't permitted a run in July, but Megill is more valuable.

Stock falling

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Devin Williams, RHP, Mets: A repeat mention in the "stock falling" section of this article, Williams may no longer be a Met by this time next week, with his role to be determined. That may be worrisome for fantasy managers relying on saves. Then again, trusting Williams, even with a good team, seems problematic. His 4.41 ERA and 1.62 WHIP are not by-products of the disappointing Mets season. Rather, he has played a large role in the season's disappointment, with his lowest strikeout rate, highest walk rate and declining K rate. Williams, with a career .177 BAA, is permitting a .266 batting average this season. His famed changeup is getting hit harder than ever. Williams just isn't the same fellow he was with the Brewers.

Pete Fairbanks, RHP, Miami Marlins: Miami's fine season has cratered lately and Fairbanks, one of the team's prime free agent additions for this season, isn't helping. In fact, Fairbanks isn't even pitching much. His ERA remains on the wrong side of 7, as left-handed hitters tee off with a .282/.378/.662 line that isn't BABIP influenced. OK, so Fairbanks is an experienced closer, but c'mon, Marlins, this isn't working! Give RHP Michael Petersen, among the leaders in holds, or someone else a chance to close! Either way, Fairbanks is not helping fantasy teams and there is little reason for optimism. Folks, it's almost August. Forget about March and focus on players who can actually help your teams.