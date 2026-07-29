Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Change of fortune for Ryan Weathers?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Lady Luck has not been kind to Ryan Weathers this month. His 5.03 July ERA is inflated from a .421 BABIP and 68.8% left-on-base rate. Fanning 24 with only five free passes in 19 2/3 frames should have resulted in an ERA closer to his 2.44 xFIP this month. The southpaw has a chance to end the month on a high note with the New York Yankees matching up with the Chicago White Sox on the South Side. Although the White Sox lead the American League in runs per game, they are more potent against right-handers and have a high strikeout rate facing lefties.

Roki Sasaki likely has the highest starting pitcher ERA when active on fantasy rosters and the lowest when he's reserved. He's trending up again after logging three straight solid efforts, recording two quality starts while falling one out shy of a third. He's in a good spot to stay on a roll with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Seattle Mariners, who will tote a below-average road wOBA versus right-handers into Chavez Ravine.

Noah Cameron's July ERA is 4.88, but his ERA estimators are almost a run lower. It's not just bad luck; he has walked 12 in 24 innings this month. However, the lefty has a favorable matchup to close out July with the Kansas City Royals visiting the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are second in the American League in runs per game, but they struggle facing left-handers.

Hitters to stream on Thursday