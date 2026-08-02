Fantasy baseball fallout from Tarik Skubal's trade to the Dodgers

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What does a two-time defending World Series champion -- one with a record-setting, roughly half a billion dollar payroll -- do for an encore?

It trades for the two-time defending Cy Young Award winner from the opposite league, of course.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, perennially committed to investing whatever is necessary to win championships -- and who can blame them for doing so? -- acquired Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers late Saturday night, adding the lefty to their already sound stable of starters that includes No. 6 scoring pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, All-Star Justin Wrobleski and some guy named Shohei Ohtani. They'll also soon get Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner himself, and Tyler Glasnow back from the injured list, giving themselves the game's soundest rotation for postseason play.

It's a deal that makes sense for the Dodgers, being that, despite the team's pitching depth on paper, they haven't always extracted the peak results predicted from said arms. Snell has thrown 77 major league pitches and made 12 regular-season starts for the Dodgers between this and last season. Glasnow has made 25 total starts in that time. Roki Sasaki has a 4.59 ERA in two seasons. Ohtani's knee and biceps issues have limited him to designated hitter duty only recently. The Dodgers had a need here, and operating under baseball's current rules construct, they filled it.

Nothing changes for Skubal's fantasy managers, other than those in old-school AL-only leagues that force abandonment of a cross-league traded player. He'll remain one of the three best pitchers in fantasy -- he has been my No. 1 (putting Ohtani's dual eligibility aside for the moment) and will stay so -- dependent upon your opinion of Jacob Misiorowski's durability down the stretch or Cristopher Sanchez's recent inconsistency and hitting-friendly home ballpark.

Open up your FAB wallets, NL-only managers! Skubal is a genuine, spend-the-farm, target for those old-school formats.

The move from Detroit's Comerica Park to Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium drops Skubal in a noticeably more homer-friendly venue, as Statcast's three-year park factors graded the former a 102 (meaning two percent more favorable for homers than a 100-graded, league-average venue) and the latter a major league-leading 126. They're otherwise close in terms of overall environment: 101 for Dodger Stadium and 100 for Comerica Park. Skubal's ERA might take a slight hit, but Dodgers pitchers have performed fine in their home park in recent years, and so should he.

If there's any knock on Skubal's fantasy value going forward, it's what impact the age-old Dodgers "pitching maintenance" strategy has upon his workload. This isn't to say he'll be pulled noticeably earlier from games or have starts skipped, but the nature of Dodgers rotation strategizing is to give Yamamoto and Sasaki extra rest (neither has ever made a U.S. start on fewer than five days' rest ) and to keep the innings and pitch counts in check for their younger starters. There will be times where the schedule or the needs of Skubal's fellow rotation-mates push him back in the order, or a runaway Dodgers National League West title might mean he's minimally utilized in late September during head-to-head fantasy championships.

As for the Tigers, their prospect haul is impressive, led by outfield Zyhir Hope, a top-40 overall preseason prospect, but also including pitching prospects River Ryan and Brady Smith. Hope (fifth) and Ryan (ninth) were the only two placed among Kiley McDaniel's top 10 midseason Dodgers prospects list, but all three should have promising futures. Hope is one of the better dynasty league prospects around, and he's now in a system that is less loaded with outfield competitors as he climbs the ladder.

Ryan is the closest of the three to being major league-ready, though he has a checkered injury history and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. It's more likely we'll see him as a competitor for the Tigers' 2027 rotation than this year's, though he could sneak in a few starts with some injury luck in the coming weeks.