Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Mize poised for a standout performance?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Shane Drohan was slated to start Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants, but the Milwaukee Brewers opted to use a bullpen game to give their rotation extra rest as they prepare for the stretch run. While Drohan missed a chance to pitch in one of the best pitching venues in the league, he will instead square off against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. It's a favorable trade-off since the Angels strike out at the highest rate versus left-handed pitching.

Two short IL stints have cost Casey Mize six or seven starts; otherwise, he'd be in the thick of the AL Cy Young Award conversation. That said, his ERA estimators put his actual 2.70 mark about a run too low. The Athletics have been mostly potent at home, but lately they've been less productive and could be without Nick Kurtz.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

The Kansas City Royals open an interleague set on the road against the Colorado Rockies. Early in the season, using opposing pitchers in Coors Field was a solid play for an extended stretch, but those days are gone. Since June 1, the Colorado Rockies are the fourth-most productive team at home. Michael Wacha and his 3.60 ERA are set to take the hill, but his skills point to a level almost a run higher. His lack of strikeouts and fly ball tendencies make for a bad fit against the rejuvenated Rockies lineup.

Hitters to stream on Friday