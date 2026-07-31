Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Play the matchups with Abbott and more

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Andrew Abbott recorded his third quality start in his last four efforts, though the last game was more about escaping with only three runs allowed, as he walked four with just four strikeouts in six innings. Control has been an issue all season, as the lefty has been unable to maintain last season's career-low walk rate. However, on tap is a home date with the Pittsburgh Pirates and a lineup with the sixth-lowest walk rate and second-highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

Zac Thornton made his major league debut in late May, yielding four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Washington Nationals. The New York Mets optioned Thornton back to Triple-A Syracuse, then called him up last June and inserted him into their rotation. The 24-year-old left-hander responded with four straight quality starts. He'll go for a fifth when the Mets host the reeling Miami Marlins, though, to be fair, the Marlins just captured three of four games from the Philadelphia Phillies, but it came after a 12-game losing streak.

Robert Gasser's 21.5% strikeout rate is a tick below average, but he makes up for it with a stingy 5.8% walk rate. He has a chance to improve his strikeout clip when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Los Angeles Angels, who fan at the league's highest rate facing southpaws.

Hitters to stream on Saturday