Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Red-hot Lambert tops streaming options

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream Sunday

Peter Lambert of the Astros is a candidate for July Pitcher of the Month after posting a 1.88 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 28⅔ innings, fanning 32 while issuing just eight free passes. He's in a good spot to carry the momentum into August with Houston hosting the Texas Rangers. The right-hander faces an offense that ranks a tick below average in wOBA versus right-handers.

Griffin Jax 's strikeout rate has declined from previous seasons since he has transitioned into a traditional starter, but he's still punching out hitters at an above-average clip and recorded 10 strikeouts in two of his five July starts. Next up is a home game with the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, who lead the American League in runs per game. However, they're more potent at home; on the road, the White Sox have a generous 24% strikeout rate facing right-handers.

Mitch Keller isn't known for his strikeout prowess, but on Sunday he has a chance to dial up the whiffs when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds. Keller's already modest strikeout rate is down this season, but the Reds lead the league in strikeout rate facing right-handers, and the club has been especially vulnerable over the past month.

Hitters to stream Sunday