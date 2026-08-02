Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Pfaadt an option on slim streaming slate

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Putting today's streaming candidates into context, they are the best options on the abbreviated, 10-game Monday slate. By the end of the week, there will likely be at least 30 better options. That said, Brandon Pfaadt is the safest on the docket, but he's not striking anyone out lately, which adds risk to his prognosis. The righty is looking for his third straight quality start, but he has fanned only five over those 13 frames. Limiting home runs is key to Pfaadt's success, and the Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander has yielded only eight long balls in 72 frames this season. He'll open a series in the desert against a San Diego Padres squad that sports league-average power facing right-handers, but Chase Field should suppress it.

Prior to his most recent outing, Michael McGreevy logged at least six innings in eight of nine efforts, including six quality starts. Last time out, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander mustered only 1 2/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on eight hits to the Chicago Cubs. He fanned only 33 in those previous 55 2/3 innings, so he was due for a rough day. McGreevy's lack of dominance is risky, but over the last month, the New York Yankees have been one of the league's least productive offenses at home versus right-handed pitching.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Michael King was initially set to pitch Saturday, but the San Diego Padres went with Kyle Hart, pushing King to Monday. King has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the Monday, 6 p.m. ET deadline. This note is more of a warning that he could be dealt before making this start, giving you a zero if he's in your lineup.

Hitters to stream on Monday