Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Henderson, Weathers lead pitching picks

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Ryan Weathers ended July on a high note, with seven scoreless frames against the Chicago White Sox, the American League's highest-scoring team. Weathers pitched well for the entire month, but was snake-bitten. He's in a favorable spot to carry the momentum into August with a home date against the St. Louis Cardinals, who sport the ninth-lowest wOBA in MLB facing left-handers.

Logan Henderson posted a 2.57 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 21 innings covering four July starts. His first start this month is a home affair when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be a challenge, with the Pirates sporting the second-highest wOBA versus right-handers, and they have Spencer Horwitz back at first base after he was out for around six weeks. Even so, Henderson is on the verge of "matchup-proof" status.

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels were two of the league's biggest sellers at the trade deadline. Now they can trade war stories when they meet in Camden Yards. Trevor Rogers gets the nod for the Orioles. He ended May with a 6.84 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. Since then, he's posted a 2.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, albeit with a modest 51 punchouts in 61 frames. However, he issued only 14 free passes while allowing just two homers over that stretch. He should stay on a roll, facing a depleted Angels lineup.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Freddy Peralta must have been excited when he was told he's heading to the Tampa Bay Rays, but maybe not as much when he found out his American League debut will be an interleague affair in Coors Field. The lefty will benefit from this deal down the stretch, but it's best to avoid him for this road tilt against the Colorado Rockies.

Davis Martin ended June with a 3.00 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. A 3.49 xFIP and 78.6% left on-base rate warned of a little regression, but nothing to worry about. However, in July, Martin recorded a 6.00 ERA and 1.58 WHIP, with a lower strikeout rate and higher walk rate. Martin's 4.91 xFIP over this span indicates some bad luck, but he was still ineffective. His first August outing will be in Fenway Park against the rejuvenated Boston Red Sox. This is not the time to hope that Martin returns to form.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday