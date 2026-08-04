Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Get Trevor Rogers, Reid Detmers into your lineup

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league
ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday
Pitchers to stream on Wednesday
Reid Detmers was reportedly the subject of trade talks, but he remains with the Los Angeles Angels to continue his breakthrough season. His 4.03 ERA is deemed about half a run too high by the associated estimators, and his 20.9% K-BB% is pacing toward a career best. The lefty faces the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, giving Detmers a chance to pad his strikeout total since the Orioles fan at the second-highest clip in the league facing southpaw pitching.
Detmers and the Angels will be opposed by Trevor Rogers, another hurler allegedly available at the deadline. Rogers has logged at least six frames in seven of his last eight outings, including six quality starts. His ERA over this span is 1.99 with a 1.03 WHIP. While the Angels didn't gut their lineup, they parted with Jo Adell, weakening an already below-average offense.
Will Warren rebounded from a rough effort against the Philadelphia Phillies by posting six scoreless innings with seven punchouts against the Chicago Cubs in his last outing. The New York Yankees are facing another NL Central club with the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Bronx. They put the ball in play, but the Cardinals lack power and are very top-heavy, especially after dealing Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Noah Cameron has seemingly taken a step back this season, which is one of the reasons the Kansas City Royals are not meeting initial expectations. However, Cameron's skills have improved a tick, but his surface stats reflect an unlucky BABIP and left-on-base rate. The Royals will try to play spoiler over the final two months, including a home series with the Minnesota Twins. Cameron held the Twins scoreless in eight stanzas at Target Field in his last outing. He'll be hard-pressed to match that performance, but Cameron should notch another solid effort.
Hitters to stream on Wednesday
Jake Irvin will make his second start since missing over two months with a right shoulder strain. He struggled in his return and now draws a tough road assignment against the Philadelphia Phillies and newly acquired Luis Arraez. Arraez is likely rostered, but Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto are all in a great spot for a productive evening against Irvin and a depleted bullpen.